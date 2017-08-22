Local man killed in industrial accident

(WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking the death of a man who was killed by a heavy piece of machinery Tuesday.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Shotwell Road in Franklin around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was working at the Walther Engineering and Manufacturing Company when piece of heavy machinery fell on him.

The Warren County Coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Douglas Mescher of Lebanon where he died at the scene.

