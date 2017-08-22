Man, woman die in early morning fire at southern Ohio home

By Published:
(WDTN Photo)

BETHEL, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say two adults died in an early morning blaze at a southern Ohio home.

The fire broke out before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the village of Bethel, about 25 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

Bethel-Tate Fire Chief Rick Stowell said a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s were found in the back hallway of the home, and both died.

Fire officials say another woman who lives at the property couldn’t immediately be located. They were trying to determine whether she was home when the fire occurred.

There was no immediate word on what caused the blaze.

