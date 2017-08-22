More than 40 hurt after Pennsylvania train crash

UPPER DARBY, PA (NBC) — More than 40 people were hurt, including four critical injuries, when two high speed commuter trains collided.

It happened early on Tuesday morning in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, west of Philadelphia.

A spokesperson with SEPTA says one high speed train was heading into a station in Upper Darby when it hit a parked, unoccupied train just after midnight.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No cause for the crash has been released yet.

SEPTA says it will resume normal operations on Tuesday morning.