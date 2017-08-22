More than 40 hurt after Pennsylvania train crash

By Published:
Commuter train crash in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania/NBC

UPPER DARBY, PA (NBC) — More than 40 people were hurt, including four critical injuries, when two high speed commuter trains collided.

It happened early on Tuesday morning in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, west of Philadelphia.

A spokesperson with SEPTA says one high speed train was heading into a station in Upper Darby when it hit a parked, unoccupied train just after midnight.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No cause for the crash has been released yet.

SEPTA says it will resume normal operations on Tuesday morning.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s