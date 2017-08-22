Mosquitoes in Ohio county tested positive for West Nile

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Health District confirmed Tuesday a mosquito pool tested positive for the West Nile virus in Warren County.

The Ohio Department of Health tested a collected sample of mosquitoes from Turtlecreek Township June 27 and the results came back positive for West Nile virus Tuesday.

The Warren County Health District provides tips on how to reduce your risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.

Repair or replace all torn screens in your home.

Remove all discarded tires from your property.

Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar water-holding containers.

Make sure roof gutters drain properly. Clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep empty and covered when not in use.

Drain water from pool covers.

Change the water in bird baths at least once a week.

Turn over plastic wading pools, and wheelbarrows, etc. when not in use.

Clean ditches of obstructions so they drain properly.

Eliminate any standing water that collects on your property.

Check trees for cavities that hold water and fill them with soil, gravel, or sand.

Remind or help neighbors to eliminate breeding sites on their properties.

Use insect repellant containing DEET at a concentration of at least 30% and follow the label directions.

For more information about the West Nile case in Warren County, click here.