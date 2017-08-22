No jail for UD basketball player after guilty plea

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton basketball player who was seen on camera fighting in his Greene County jail cell pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge.

Sam Miller pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Miller was seen on surveillance video fighting with a person in his cell at the Greene County jail in July.

MIller was in the jail after an incident at Greene County bar. He was later suspended from UD.

Miller received 30 days in jail with credit for two days he spent in custody. The remaining 28 days were suspended. He was also fined $250 plus court costs.

