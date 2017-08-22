Ohio city replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day

By Published: Updated:

OBERLIN, Ohio (AP) — A northern Ohio city will celebrate the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day instead of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday.

Oberlin, southwest of Cleveland, is the first Ohio city to officially make such a change.

The city council voted unanimously on Monday after hearing public comments about whether to celebrate indigenous people rather than explorer Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas.

Some residents in the city southwest of Cleveland objected to replacing Columbus Day, arguing that it’s more of a celebration of Italian-American heritage than of Columbus as an individual. Some suggested that Indigenous People’s Day could be celebrated on a different date.

Supporters of the change argued that honoring the Native Americans who lived in the area was the right thing to do.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s