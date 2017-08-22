Police: Judge’s shooter was stopped by officer hours earlier

FILE - In this March 17, 2013, file photo, Nathaniel Richmond, father of Ma'Lik Richmond, apologizes to the victim and her family after his son and co-defendant Trent Mays, were found delinquent on rape and other charges after their trial in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio. A prosecutor said Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, that Nathaniel Richmond was the man who shot and wounded Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool)

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the man who shot a judge outside an Ohio courthouse was stopped by a police officer hours earlier for having a defective headlight as he drove in downtown Steubenville in the early morning darkness.

The suspect, 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond, was fatally shot Monday after wounding Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr., who’s expected to survive.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register in West Virginia reports the shooting happened about four hours after Richmond was warned about his headlights during the traffic stop.

Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful death case Richmond filed against a housing authority over a fire that killed Richmond’s mother and a toddler.

Richmond was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013. A visiting judge handled that case.

