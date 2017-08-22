Police need help identifying credit card skimmer suspect

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Englewood Police Department is continuing its investigation of a credit card skimmer found at a local gas station and is asking the public to help identify a suspect.

The police department is working with the United States Secret Service to find the identity of an owner of a vehicle in connection to the case. Both law enforcement groups say they are looking for the owner of this green and silver ford pick up truck with a yellow sticker on the rear window and the right tail light is not functioning.

If you have any information about this case, you are encouraged to call the Englewood Police Department at (937) 836-2678.

READ MORE: Police investigate credit card skimmer at a local gas station

Inspectors found a credit card skimmer inside a gas pump at the Sunoco gas station on 10170 S. Main Street in Englewood August 10.

Police are still looking for a suspect.