Recovering addicts look forward to Rally for Recovery event Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– On Sunday at 3:00pm in Dayton’s Courthouse Square, thousands are expected to show up at an event that has already left its mark on many in the Miami Valley.

“I was only 3 months clean at the time. We went to the first rally and it stuck with us ever since,” said Jason Conley.

Jason and his brother Josh are both recovering addicts.

Their mother went to FOA looking for ways she and her family could help get her boys onto a better path.

Josh remembers a time when he was waiting for a bus, then he overdosed.

“I kept refusing to go. Thinking I was OK. Well apparently I wasn’t. That was from my bad judgement that I wasn’t OK.”

Today, Josh is recovering and looks forward to changing the stigmas around treating addiction.

“More empathy for the person. If you are standing from another point of view, you don’t know what that person is going through. If you have never been through it yourself.”

Thousands have showed up to Courthouse Square for FOA rallies in the past. Sunday, they expect a record amount of people.

Jason Conley says once he connected with FOA…he became a different person.

“I was very closed up. Very Shy. Still kind of am. But working through FOA, it has made me more vocal. Made me have a voice that I didn’t have before.”

The FOA “Rally 4 recovery” rally is from 3:00pm to 6:00pm Sunday.

Following the rally there will be a 5k run sponsored by the DEA with all proceeds going to Families of addicts.