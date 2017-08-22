Secret Services checks unattended package at White House

Published:
The White House is seen in Washington, Tuesday night, May 9, 2017. President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, 2017, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service and Washington police are investigating a package left near a White House fence.

The Secret Service stated on Twitter Tuesday that, with local law enforcement, they were “responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex.”

In a subsequent tweet, the Secret Service said that pedestrian traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue and in Lafayette Park was “restricted due to law enforcement activity.” The package has since been cleared.

A Secret Service spokesman said no further information was available.

President Donald Trump was not at the White House Tuesday afternoon. The president was traveling to Arizona for a visit to the border and a rally.

 

