Thunderstorms will roll into parts of the Miami Valley

(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Clinton County by the National Weather Service until 9:00 pm Tuesday and that county is under a warning until 1:45 pm.

Parts of Clark County could also see thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says a cold front is moving through the area bringing showers and thunderstorms with it. Some of those storms could be strong, especially east of I-71, Jamie says.

The main threat in Tuesday’s weather is gusty wind heavy rain in spots.

After the storms roll through it will feel much more fall-like with less humid air and low temperatures in the 50s. High temperatures in the 70s will be seen the rest of the week.

