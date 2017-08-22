Weekly High School Football Schedules

By Published:

WEEK 1

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
Arlington Anna Aug-25 7:30 PM
Riverside Ansonia Aug-25 7:00 PM
Ross Badin Aug-25 7:00 PM
Tippecanoe Bellbrook Aug-25 7:00 PM
Waynesville Bethel-Tate Aug-25 7:00 PM
Tri-County North Brookville Aug-25 7:00 PM
Perry Butler Aug-25 7:00 PM
Franklin Carlisle Aug-25 7:00 PM
Stebbins Carroll Aug-25 7:00 PM
Fenwick Cin. Hills Christian Aug-25 7:00 PM
Kenton Coldwater Aug-25 7:30 PM
Belmont Dunbar Aug-24 7:00 PM
Monroe Edgewood Aug-25 7:00 PM
Tecumseh Fairborn Aug-25 7:00 PM
Centerville Fairfield Aug-25 7:00 PM
Alter Fairmont Aug-24 7:00 PM
Lehman Catholic Fort Recovery Aug-25 7:30 PM
Arcanum Greeneview Aug-25 7:00 PM
Pleasant Greenon Aug-25 7:00 PM
Eaton Greenville Aug-25 7:00 PM
Triad Indian Lake Aug-25 7:00 PM
Tri-Village Jefferson Twp Aug-25 7:00 PM
Springfield Lancaster Aug-25 7:30 PM
Kings Lebanon Aug-25 7:00 PM
West Carrollton Little Miami Aug-25 7:00 PM
Talawanda Madison Senior Aug-25 7:00 PM
Oakwood Mariemont Aug-25 7:00 PM
Chaminade Julienne Marion Local Aug-25 7:30 PM
Piqua Meadowdale Aug-25 7:00 PM
Cedarville Mechanicsburg Aug-25 7:00 PM
Milton Union Miami East Aug-25 7:30 PM
Northwest Miamisburg Aug-25 7:00 PM
Lima Senior Middletown Aug-25 7:00 PM
Fort Loramie Minster Aug-25 7:30 PM
Preble Shawnee National Trail Aug-25 7:00 PM
Bradford New Bremen Aug-25 7:30 PM
Kenton Ridge Northeastern Aug-25 7:00 PM
Bethel Northridge Aug-25 7:00 PM
Southeastern Local Northwestern Aug-25 7:00 PM
Danville Ponitz Aug-25 7:30 PM
St. Mary’s Memorial Sidney Aug-25 7:00 PM
Mason Springboro Aug-25 7:00 PM
Strafford, (MO) Springfield Catholic Central Aug-25 7:00 PM
Covington St. Henry Aug-25 7:30 PM
Springfield Shawnee Thurgood Marshall Aug-26 7:00 PM
Delphos St. John’s Tol. Woodward Aug-25 7:00 PM
Troy Trotwood Aug-25 7:00 PM
Dixie TwinValley South Aug-25 7:00 PM
Mississinawa Valley Union City (IN) Aug-25 7:00 PM
London Urbana Aug-25 7:00 PM
Wilmington Valley View Aug-25 7:00 PM
Celina Versailles Aug-25 7:30 PM
Bellefontaine Wapakoneta Aug-25 7:00 PM
Graham West Liberty Salem Aug-25 7:00 PM
Northmont Winton Woods Aug-25 7:00 PM
Beavercreek Xenia Aug-24 7:00 PM

WEEK 2

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
Thurgood Marshall Alter 9/1/17 7:00 PM
National Trail Arcanum 9/1/17 7:30 PM
Fairborn Bellbrook 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Sidney Bellefontaine 9/1/17 7:00 PM
West Liberty Salem Benjamin Logan 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Dixie Tri-Village 9/1/17 7:30 PM
Troy Christian Bradford 9/1/17 7:30 PM
Anna Brookville 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Tecumseh Butler 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Beavercreek Carroll 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Strasburg-Franklin Cedarville 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Miamisburg Chaminade Julienne 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Coldwater Clinton Massie 9/1/17 7:30 PM
Minster Covington 9/1/17 7:30 PM
Bethel Dayton Christian 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Versailles Delphos Jefferson 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Lima Central Catholic Delphos St. John’s 9/2/17 1:30 PM
St. Henry Eaton 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Hamilton Fairmont 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Belmont Fenwick 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Greenon Fort Loramie 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Edgewood Franklin 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Springfield Catholic Central Graham 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Wilmington Greenville 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Indian Lake Kenton Ridge 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Centerville Lakota West 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Miami East Lehman Catholic 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Lebanon Loveland 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Middletown Christian Meadowdale 9/2/17 7:00 PM
Carlisle Miami Trace 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Springboro Middletown 9/1/17 7:00 PM
New Bremen Mississinawa Valley 9/1/17 7:30 PM
Madison Senior Monroe 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Fairfield Northmont 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Northeastern Northwestern 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Milton Union Oakwood 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Wayne Olentangy Liberty 9/1/17 7:30 PM
Marion Local Patrick Henry 9/1/17 7:30 PM
Trotwood Piqua 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Dunbar Ponitz 9/1/17 7:00 PM
TwinValley South Preble Shawnee 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Riverside 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Southeastern (Ross) Southeastern Local 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Princeton Springfield 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Tippecanoe Springfield Shawnee 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Urbana Stebbins 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Badin Talawanda 9/1/17 7:00 PM
North Union Triad 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Ansonia Tri-County North 9/1/17 7:30 PM
Xenia Troy 8/31/17 7:00 PM
Fort Recovery Valley View 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Greeneview Waynesville 9/1/17 7:00 PM
Northridge West Carrollton 9/1/17 7:00 PM

WEEK 3

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
Xenia Alter 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Arcanum Ansonia 8-Sep 7:30 PM
Edgewood Badin 9-Sep 7:00 PM
Fairborn Beavercreek 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Waynesville Blanchester 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Mississinawa Valley Bradford 8-Sep 7:30 PM
Oakwood Carlisle 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Pickerington North Centerville 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Springfield Shawnee Clinton Massie 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Marion Local Coldwater 8-Sep 7:30 PM
Fort Loramie Covington 8-Sep 7:30 PM
Brookville Dixie 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Talawanda Eaton 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Lehman Catholic Graham 9-Sep 7:00 PM
Fairbanks Greeneview 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Riverside DeGraff Indian Lake 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Stebbins Kenton Ridge 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Fenwick Lebanon 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Northeastern Madison Plains 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Valley View Madison Senior 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Chaminade Julienne Meadowdale 8-Sep 7:00 PM
National Trail Miami East 8-Sep 7:30 PM
Loveland Miamisburg 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Colerain Middletown 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Fairmont Milford 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Northwestern Milton Union 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Delphos St. John’s Minster 8-Sep 7:30 PM
New Richmond Monroe 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Dunbar Mount Healthy 8-Sep 7:00 PM
St. Henry New Bremen 8-Sep 7:30 PM
Fort Recovery Parkway 8-Sep 7:30 PM
Trotwood Pickerington Central 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Franklin Piqua 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Dayton Christian Ponitz 7-Sep 7:00 PM
Carroll Sidney 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Southeastern Local 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Winton Woods Springboro 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Lima Senior Springfield 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Bellbrook Tecumseh 7-Sep 7:00 PM
Belmont Thurgood Marshall 9-Sep 7:00 PM
Northmont Tippecanoe 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Springfield Catholic Central Triad 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Bethel Tri-Village 8-Sep 7:30 PM
Bellefontaine Troy 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Northridge Troy Christian 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Tri-County North TwinValley South 8-Sep 7:30 PM
Benjamin Logan Upper Scioto 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Greenville Urbana 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Anna Versailles 8-Sep 7:30 PM
North Clarkson (Canada) Wayne 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Preble Shawnee West Carrollton 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Greenon West Jefferson 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Cedarville West Liberty Salem 8-Sep 7:00 PM
Butler Wilmington 8-Sep 7:00 PM

WEEK 4

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
Carroll Alter 15-Sep 7:00 PM
New Bremen Anna 15-Sep 7:30 PM
Bradford Arcanum 15-Sep 7:30 PM
Lebanon Beavercreek 14-Sep 7:00 PM
Graham Bellefontaine 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Ansonia Bethel 15-Sep 7:30 PM
Bellbrook Brookville 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Waynesville Carlisle 15-Sep 7:00 PM
West Jefferson Cedarville 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Fenwick Chaminade Julienne 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Miami Valley Christian Dayton Christian 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Versailles Delphos St. John’s 16-Sep 7:00 PM
Valley View Dixie 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Shroder Dunbar 14-Sep 7:00 PM
Springboro Fairmont 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Miami East Fort Loramie 15-Sep 7:30 PM
Coldwater Fort Recovery 15-Sep 7:30 PM
Eaton Franklin 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Triad Greenon 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Stebbins Greenville 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Benjamin Logan Jonathan Alder 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Troy Christian Lucas 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Preble Shawnee Madison Senior 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Minster Marion Local 15-Sep 7:30 PM
Belmont Meadowdale 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Greeneview Mechanicsburg 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Princeton Middletown 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Northridge Milton Union 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Tri-Village Mississinawa Valley 15-Sep 7:30 PM
Oakwood Monroe 15-Sep 7:00 PM
TwinValley South National Trail 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Jefferson Twp New Miami 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Southeastern Local Northeastern 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Butler Northmont 14-Sep 7:00 PM
Edgewood Northwest 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Lehman Catholic Ridgemont 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Ponitz Riverview East 16-Sep 7:00 PM
Centerville Springfield 15-Sep 7:00 PM
West Liberty Salem Springfield Catholic Central 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Indian Lake Springfield Shawnee 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Parkway St. Henry 15-Sep 7:30 PM
New Richmond Talawanda 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Northwestern Tecumseh 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Western Hills Thurgood Marshall 16-Sep 7:00 PM
Trotwood Tippecanoe 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Covington Tri-County North 15-Sep 7:30 PM
Fairborn Troy 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Kenton Ridge Urbana 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Miamisburg Wayne 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Piqua West Carrollton 15-Sep 7:00 PM
Sidney Xenia 15-Sep 7:00 PM

WEEK 5

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
Dunbar Aiken 23-Sep 7:00 PM
Delphos St. John’s Anna 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Fort Loramie Ansonia 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Roger Bacon Badin 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Fairmont Beavercreek 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Eaton Bellbrook 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Woodward Belmont 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Miami East Bethel 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Tri-County North Bradford 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Monroe Brookville 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Chaminade Julienne Carroll 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Springboro Centerville 21-Sep 7:00 PM
St. Henry Coldwater 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Arcanum Covington 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Jefferson Twp Dayton Christian 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Wilmington East Clinton 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Harrison Edgewood 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Tippecanoe Fairborn 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Alter Fenwick 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Kenton Ridge Graham 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Northeastern Greeneview 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Meadowdale Hughes 23-Sep 1:30 PM
Jonathan Alder Indian Lake 22-Sep 7:00 PM
St. Mary’s Memorial Kenton 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Springfield Lebanon 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Elgin Lehman Catholic 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Madison Plains 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Troy Miamisburg 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Preble Shawnee Milton Union 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Fort Recovery Minster 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Tri-Village National Trail 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Parkway New Bremen 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Wayne Northmont 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Carlisle Northridge 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Clinton Massie Northwest 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Springfield Shawnee Northwestern 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Madison Senior Oakwood 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Xenia Piqua 22-Sep 7:00 PM
West Carrollton Sidney 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Fairbanks Southeastern Local 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Butler Stebbins 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Middletown Sycamore 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Urbana Tecumseh 22-Sep 7:00 PM
James N. Gamble Thurgood Marshall 23-Sep 7:00 PM
Cedarville Triad 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Greenville Trotwood 22-Sep 7:00 PM
McClain Troy Christian 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Mississinawa Valley TwinValley South 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Franklin Valley View 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Marion Local Versailles 22-Sep 7:30 PM
Dixie Waynesville 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Springfield Catholic Central West Jefferson 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Greenon West Liberty Salem 22-Sep 7:00 PM
Ponitz Western Hills 22-Sep 7:00 PM

WEEK 6

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
Bethel Arcanum 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Fenwick Badin 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Clinton Massie Batavia 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Valley View Bellbrook 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Tecumseh Bellefontaine 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Hughes Belmont 28-Sep 7:00 PM
Greenville Butler 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Troy Christian Carey 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Southeastern Local Cedarville 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Cincinnati College Prep Dayton Christian 29-Sep 7:00 PM
New Bremen Delphos St. John’s 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Dunbar Detroit Catholic 30-Sep 5:30 PM
Northridge Dixie 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Monroe Eaton 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Ross Edgewood 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Stebbins Fairborn 28-Sep 7:00 PM
Miamisburg Fairmont 29-Sep 7:00 PM
TwinValley South Fort Loramie 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Versailles Fort Recovery 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Indian Lake Graham 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Greenon Greeneview 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Lehman Catholic Hardin Northern 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Jonathan Alder Kenton Ridge 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Northmont Lebanon 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Milton Union Madison Senior 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Anna Marion Local 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Carroll McNicholas 30-Sep 1:00 PM
West Liberty Salem Mechanicsburg 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Covington Miami East 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Hamilton Middletown 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Ansonia Mississinawa Valley 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Wilmington New Richmond 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Benjamin Logan Northwestern 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Brookville Oakwood 28-Sep 7:00 PM
Coldwater Parkway 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Sidney Piqua 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Carlisle Preble Shawnee 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Chaminade Julienne Purcell Marian 30-Sep 7:00 PM
Alter Roger Bacon 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Beavercreek Springboro 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Madison Plains Springfield Catholic Central 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Urbana Springfield Shawnee 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Minster St. Henry 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Elida St. Mary’s Memorial 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Ponitz Thurgood Marshall 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Troy Tippecanoe 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Northeastern Triad 29-Sep 7:00 PM
National Trail Tri-County North 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Bradford Tri-Village 29-Sep 7:30 PM
Centerville Wayne 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Franklin Waynesville 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Trotwood West Carrollton 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Meadowdale Woodward 29-Sep 7:00 PM
Springfield Xenia 29-Sep 7:00 PM

WEEK 7

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
Purcell Marian Alter 6-Oct 7:00 PM
National Trail Ansonia 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Wayne Beavercreek 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Tecumseh Benjamin Logan 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Covington Bethel 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Madison Senior Carlisle 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Roger Bacon Chaminade Julienne 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Badin Carroll 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Lebanon Centerville 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Dayton Christian Clark Montessori 7-Oct 3:30 PM
Western Brown Clinton Massie 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Minster Coldwater 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Preble Shawnee Dixie 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Meadowdale Dunbar 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Oakwood Eaton 6-Oct 7:00 PM
St. Francis DeSales Edgewood 6-Oct 7:00 PM
McNicholas Fenwick 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Delphos St. John’s Fort Recovery 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Bellbrook Franklin 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Springfield Catholic Central Greenon 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Piqua Greenville 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Thurgood Marshall Hughes 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Northwestern Indian Lake 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Troy Christian Jefferson Twp 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Bellefontaine Jonathan Alder 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Waynesfield-Goshen Lehman Catholic 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Cedarville Madison Plains 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Middletown Mason 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Bradford Miami East 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Springboro Miamisburg 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Brookville Milton Union 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Fort Loramie Mississinawa Valley 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Valley View Monroe 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Marion Local New Bremen 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Fairbanks Northeastern 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Waynesville Northridge 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Versailles Parkway 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Belmont Ponitz 5-Oct 7:00 PM
Tippecanoe Sidney 5-Oct 7:00 PM
Greeneview Southeastern Local 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Northmont Springfield 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Kenton Ridge Springfield Shawnee 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Anna St. Henry 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Lima Bath St. Mary’s Memorial 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Xenia Stebbins 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Arcanum Tri-County North 6-Oct 7:30 PM
TwinValley South Tri-Village 6-Oct 7:30 PM
Fairborn Trotwood 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Butler Troy 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Graham Urbana 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Fairmont West Carrollton 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Mechanicsburg West Jefferson 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Triad West Liberty Salem 6-Oct 7:00 PM
Goshen Wilmington 6-Oct 7:00 PM

WEEK 8

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
Parkway Anna 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Miami East Arcanum 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Alter Badin 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Wilmington Batavia 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Shroder Belmont 14-Oct 7:00 PM
Tri-County North Bethel 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Covington Bradford 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Eaton Brookville 13-Oct 7:00 PM
St. Mary’s Memorial Celina 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Lockland Dayton Christian 13-Oct 7:00 PM
St. Henry Delphos St. John’s 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Talawanda Edgewood 13-Oct 7:00 PM
West Liberty Salem Fairbanks 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Springboro Fairborn 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Wayne Fairmont 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Tri-Village Fort Loramie 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Clinton Massie Goshen 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Benjamin Logan Graham 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Cedarville Greeneview 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Madison Plains Greenon 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Troy Christian Hillcrest Academy 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Urbana Indian Lake 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Riverview East Jefferson Twp 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Northwestern Kenton Ridge 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Middletown Lakota West 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Dixie Madison Senior 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Fort Recovery Marion Local 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Chaminade Julienne McNicholas 14-Oct 1:00 PM
Ponitz Meadowdale 12-Oct 7:00 PM
Lebanon Miamisburg 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Carlisle Milton Union 13-Oct 7:00 PM
New Bremen Minster 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Franklin Monroe 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Mississinawa Valley National Trail 13-Oct 7:00 PM
West Jefferson Northeastern 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Centerville Northmont 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Bellbrook Northridge 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Butler Piqua 12-Oct 7:00 PM
Waynesville Preble Shawnee 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Fenwick Purcell Marian 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Carroll Roger Bacon 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Troy Sidney 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Beavercreek Springfield 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Southeastern Local Springfield Catholic Central 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Bellefontaine Springfield Shawnee 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Dunbar Taft 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Jonathan Alder Tecumseh 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Greenville Tippecanoe 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Mechanicsburg Triad 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Stebbins Trotwood 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Ansonia TwinValley South 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Lehman Catholic Upper Scioto 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Oakwood Valley View 13-Oct 7:00 PM
Coldwater Versailles 13-Oct 7:30 PM
Thurgood Marshall Woodward 13-Oct 7:00 PM
West Carrollton Xenia 13-Oct 7:00 PM

WEEK 9

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
McNicholas Alter 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Tri-Village Ansonia 20-Oct 7:30 PM
Mississinawa Valley Arcanum 20-Oct 7:30 PM
Miamisburg Beavercreek 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Monroe Bellbrook 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Indian Lake Bellefontaine 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Western Hills Belmont 21-Oct 4:00 PM
Urbana Benjamin Logan 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Bradford Bethel 20-Oct 7:30 PM
Sidney Butler 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Eaton Carlisle 19-Oct 7:00 PM
Purcell Marian Carroll 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Greenon Cedarville 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Fairmont Centerville 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Badin Chaminade Julienne 20-Oct 7:00 PM
New Richmond Clinton Massie 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Anna Coldwater 20-Oct 7:30 PM
TwinValley South Covington 20-Oct 7:30 PM
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Dayton Christian 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Milton Union Dixie 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Triad Fairbanks 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Roger Bacon Fenwick 20-Oct 7:00 PM
National Trail Fort Loramie 20-Oct 7:30 PM
Dunbar James N. Gamble 21-Oct 6:00 PM
Springfield Shawnee Jonathan Alder 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Tecumseh Kenton Ridge 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Stebbins Lebanon 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Perry Lehman Catholic 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Edgewood Little Miami 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Northeastern Mechanicsburg 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Tri-County North Miami East 20-Oct 7:30 PM
Oak Hills Middletown 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Versailles Minster 20-Oct 7:30 PM
Fort Recovery New Bremen 20-Oct 7:30 PM
Graham Northwestern 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Franklin Oakwood 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Woodward Ponitz 21-Oct 1:00 PM
Northridge Preble Shawnee 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Madison Plains Southeastern Local 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Northmont Springboro 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Greeneview Springfield Shawnee 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Marion Local St. Henry 20-Oct 7:30 PM
Defiance St. Mary’s Memorial 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Meadowdale Thurgood Marshall 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Piqua Tippecanoe 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Greenville Troy 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Brookville Valley View 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Springfield Wayne 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Madison Senior Waynesville 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Fairborn West Carrollton 20-Oct 7:00 PM
West Jefferson West Liberty Salem 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Western Brown Wilmington 20-Oct 7:00 PM
Trotwood Xenia 20-Oct 7:00 PM

WEEK 10

VISITOR HOME DATE TIME
Minster Anna 27-Oct 7:30 PM
Kenton Ridge Bellefontaine 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Indian Lake Benjamin Logan 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Ansonia Bradford 27-Oct 7:30 PM
Tippecanoe Butler 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Dixie Carlisle 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Springfield Catholic Central Cedarville 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Beavercreek Centerville 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Alter Chaminade Julienne 27-Oct 7:00 PM
New Miami Dayton Christian 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Coldwater Delphos St. John’s 27-Oct 7:30 PM
Cincinnati College Prep Dunbar 28-Oct 7:00 PM
Valley View Eaton 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Xenia Fairborn 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Middletown Fairfield 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Springfield Fairmont 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Carroll Fenwick 27-Oct 7:00 PM
St. Henry Fort Recovery 27-Oct 7:30 PM
Brookville Franklin 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Jonathan Alder Graham 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Southeastern Local Greenon 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Sidney Greenville 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Hillcrest Academy Jefferson Twp 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Greeneview Madison Plains 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Fairbanks Mechanicsburg 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Bethel Mississinawa Valley 27-Oct 7:30 PM
Edgewood Mount Healthy 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Covington National Trail 27-Oct 7:30 PM
West Liberty Salem Northeastern 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Miamisburg Northmont 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Madison Senior Northridge 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Bellbrook Oakwood 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Hughes Ponitz 26-Oct 7:00 PM
Monroe Preble Shawnee 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Lehman Catholic Riverside 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Lebanon Springboro 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Parkway St. Henry 27-Oct 7:30 PM
West Carrollton Stebbins 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Springfield Shawnee Tecumseh 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Belmont Thurgood Marshall 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Fort Loramie Tri-County North 27-Oct 7:30 PM
Arcanum Tri-Village 27-Oct 7:30 PM
Wayne Trotwood 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Piqua Troy 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Little Miami Troy Christian 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Miami East TwinValley South 27-Oct 7:30 PM
Northwestern Urbana 27-Oct 7:00 PM
New Bremen Versailles 27-Oct 7:30 PM
St. Mary’s Memorial Wapakoneta 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Milton Union Waynesville 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Triad West Jefferson 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Meadowdale Western Hills 27-Oct 7:00 PM
Clinton Massie Wilmington 27-Oct 7:00 PM

