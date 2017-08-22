Weekly High School Football Schedules

WEEK 1
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|Arlington
|Anna
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Riverside
|Ansonia
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Ross
|Badin
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Tippecanoe
|Bellbrook
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Waynesville
|Bethel-Tate
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Tri-County North
|Brookville
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Perry
|Butler
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Franklin
|Carlisle
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Stebbins
|Carroll
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Fenwick
|Cin. Hills Christian
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Kenton
|Coldwater
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Belmont
|Dunbar
|Aug-24
|7:00 PM
|Monroe
|Edgewood
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Tecumseh
|Fairborn
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Centerville
|Fairfield
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Alter
|Fairmont
|Aug-24
|7:00 PM
|Lehman Catholic
|Fort Recovery
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Arcanum
|Greeneview
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Pleasant
|Greenon
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Eaton
|Greenville
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Triad
|Indian Lake
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Tri-Village
|Jefferson Twp
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Springfield
|Lancaster
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Kings
|Lebanon
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|West Carrollton
|Little Miami
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Talawanda
|Madison Senior
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Oakwood
|Mariemont
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Chaminade Julienne
|Marion Local
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Piqua
|Meadowdale
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Cedarville
|Mechanicsburg
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Milton Union
|Miami East
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Northwest
|Miamisburg
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Lima Senior
|Middletown
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Fort Loramie
|Minster
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Preble Shawnee
|National Trail
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Bradford
|New Bremen
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Kenton Ridge
|Northeastern
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Bethel
|Northridge
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Southeastern Local
|Northwestern
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Danville
|Ponitz
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|St. Mary’s Memorial
|Sidney
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Mason
|Springboro
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Strafford, (MO)
|Springfield Catholic Central
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Covington
|St. Henry
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Springfield Shawnee
|Thurgood Marshall
|Aug-26
|7:00 PM
|Delphos St. John’s
|Tol. Woodward
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Troy
|Trotwood
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Dixie
|TwinValley South
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Mississinawa Valley
|Union City (IN)
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|London
|Urbana
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Wilmington
|Valley View
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Celina
|Versailles
|Aug-25
|7:30 PM
|Bellefontaine
|Wapakoneta
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Graham
|West Liberty Salem
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Northmont
|Winton Woods
|Aug-25
|7:00 PM
|Beavercreek
|Xenia
|Aug-24
|7:00 PM
WEEK 2
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|Thurgood Marshall
|Alter
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|National Trail
|Arcanum
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Fairborn
|Bellbrook
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Sidney
|Bellefontaine
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|West Liberty Salem
|Benjamin Logan
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Dixie
|Tri-Village
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Troy Christian
|Bradford
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Anna
|Brookville
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Tecumseh
|Butler
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Beavercreek
|Carroll
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Strasburg-Franklin
|Cedarville
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Miamisburg
|Chaminade Julienne
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Coldwater
|Clinton Massie
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Minster
|Covington
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Bethel
|Dayton Christian
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Versailles
|Delphos Jefferson
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Lima Central Catholic
|Delphos St. John’s
|9/2/17
|1:30 PM
|St. Henry
|Eaton
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Hamilton
|Fairmont
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Belmont
|Fenwick
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Greenon
|Fort Loramie
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Edgewood
|Franklin
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Springfield Catholic Central
|Graham
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Wilmington
|Greenville
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Indian Lake
|Kenton Ridge
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Centerville
|Lakota West
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Miami East
|Lehman Catholic
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Lebanon
|Loveland
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Middletown Christian
|Meadowdale
|9/2/17
|7:00 PM
|Carlisle
|Miami Trace
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Springboro
|Middletown
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|New Bremen
|Mississinawa Valley
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Madison Senior
|Monroe
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Fairfield
|Northmont
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Northeastern
|Northwestern
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Milton Union
|Oakwood
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Wayne
|Olentangy Liberty
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Marion Local
|Patrick Henry
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Trotwood
|Piqua
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Dunbar
|Ponitz
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|TwinValley South
|Preble Shawnee
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Mechanicsburg
|Riverside
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Southeastern (Ross)
|Southeastern Local
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Princeton
|Springfield
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Tippecanoe
|Springfield Shawnee
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Urbana
|Stebbins
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Badin
|Talawanda
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|North Union
|Triad
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Ansonia
|Tri-County North
|9/1/17
|7:30 PM
|Xenia
|Troy
|8/31/17
|7:00 PM
|Fort Recovery
|Valley View
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Greeneview
|Waynesville
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
|Northridge
|West Carrollton
|9/1/17
|7:00 PM
WEEK 3
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|Xenia
|Alter
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Arcanum
|Ansonia
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Edgewood
|Badin
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Fairborn
|Beavercreek
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Waynesville
|Blanchester
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Mississinawa Valley
|Bradford
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Oakwood
|Carlisle
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Pickerington North
|Centerville
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Springfield Shawnee
|Clinton Massie
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Marion Local
|Coldwater
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Fort Loramie
|Covington
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Brookville
|Dixie
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Talawanda
|Eaton
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Lehman Catholic
|Graham
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Fairbanks
|Greeneview
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Riverside DeGraff
|Indian Lake
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Stebbins
|Kenton Ridge
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Fenwick
|Lebanon
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Northeastern
|Madison Plains
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Valley View
|Madison Senior
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Chaminade Julienne
|Meadowdale
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|National Trail
|Miami East
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Loveland
|Miamisburg
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Colerain
|Middletown
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Fairmont
|Milford
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Northwestern
|Milton Union
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Delphos St. John’s
|Minster
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|New Richmond
|Monroe
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Dunbar
|Mount Healthy
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|St. Henry
|New Bremen
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Fort Recovery
|Parkway
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Trotwood
|Pickerington Central
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Franklin
|Piqua
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Dayton Christian
|Ponitz
|7-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Carroll
|Sidney
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Mechanicsburg
|Southeastern Local
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Winton Woods
|Springboro
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Lima Senior
|Springfield
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Bellbrook
|Tecumseh
|7-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Belmont
|Thurgood Marshall
|9-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Northmont
|Tippecanoe
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Springfield Catholic Central
|Triad
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Bethel
|Tri-Village
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Bellefontaine
|Troy
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Northridge
|Troy Christian
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Tri-County North
|TwinValley South
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Benjamin Logan
|Upper Scioto
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Greenville
|Urbana
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Anna
|Versailles
|8-Sep
|7:30 PM
|North Clarkson (Canada)
|Wayne
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Preble Shawnee
|West Carrollton
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Greenon
|West Jefferson
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Cedarville
|West Liberty Salem
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Butler
|Wilmington
|8-Sep
|7:00 PM
WEEK 4
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|Carroll
|Alter
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|New Bremen
|Anna
|15-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Bradford
|Arcanum
|15-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Lebanon
|Beavercreek
|14-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Graham
|Bellefontaine
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Ansonia
|Bethel
|15-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Bellbrook
|Brookville
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Waynesville
|Carlisle
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|West Jefferson
|Cedarville
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Fenwick
|Chaminade Julienne
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Miami Valley Christian
|Dayton Christian
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Versailles
|Delphos St. John’s
|16-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Valley View
|Dixie
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Shroder
|Dunbar
|14-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Springboro
|Fairmont
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Miami East
|Fort Loramie
|15-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Coldwater
|Fort Recovery
|15-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Eaton
|Franklin
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Triad
|Greenon
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Stebbins
|Greenville
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Benjamin Logan
|Jonathan Alder
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Troy Christian
|Lucas
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Preble Shawnee
|Madison Senior
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Minster
|Marion Local
|15-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Belmont
|Meadowdale
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Greeneview
|Mechanicsburg
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Princeton
|Middletown
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Northridge
|Milton Union
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Tri-Village
|Mississinawa Valley
|15-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Oakwood
|Monroe
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|TwinValley South
|National Trail
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Jefferson Twp
|New Miami
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Southeastern Local
|Northeastern
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Butler
|Northmont
|14-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Edgewood
|Northwest
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Lehman Catholic
|Ridgemont
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Ponitz
|Riverview East
|16-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Centerville
|Springfield
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|West Liberty Salem
|Springfield Catholic Central
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Indian Lake
|Springfield Shawnee
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Parkway
|St. Henry
|15-Sep
|7:30 PM
|New Richmond
|Talawanda
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Northwestern
|Tecumseh
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Western Hills
|Thurgood Marshall
|16-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Trotwood
|Tippecanoe
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Covington
|Tri-County North
|15-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Fairborn
|Troy
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Kenton Ridge
|Urbana
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Miamisburg
|Wayne
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Piqua
|West Carrollton
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Sidney
|Xenia
|15-Sep
|7:00 PM
WEEK 5
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|Dunbar
|Aiken
|23-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Delphos St. John’s
|Anna
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Fort Loramie
|Ansonia
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Roger Bacon
|Badin
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Fairmont
|Beavercreek
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Eaton
|Bellbrook
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Woodward
|Belmont
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Bellefontaine
|Benjamin Logan
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Miami East
|Bethel
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Tri-County North
|Bradford
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Monroe
|Brookville
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Chaminade Julienne
|Carroll
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Springboro
|Centerville
|21-Sep
|7:00 PM
|St. Henry
|Coldwater
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Arcanum
|Covington
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Jefferson Twp
|Dayton Christian
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Wilmington
|East Clinton
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Harrison
|Edgewood
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Tippecanoe
|Fairborn
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Alter
|Fenwick
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Kenton Ridge
|Graham
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Northeastern
|Greeneview
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Meadowdale
|Hughes
|23-Sep
|1:30 PM
|Jonathan Alder
|Indian Lake
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|St. Mary’s Memorial
|Kenton
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Springfield
|Lebanon
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Elgin
|Lehman Catholic
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Mechanicsburg
|Madison Plains
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Troy
|Miamisburg
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Preble Shawnee
|Milton Union
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Fort Recovery
|Minster
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Tri-Village
|National Trail
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Parkway
|New Bremen
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Wayne
|Northmont
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Carlisle
|Northridge
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Clinton Massie
|Northwest
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Springfield Shawnee
|Northwestern
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Madison Senior
|Oakwood
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Xenia
|Piqua
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|West Carrollton
|Sidney
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Fairbanks
|Southeastern Local
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Butler
|Stebbins
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Middletown
|Sycamore
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Urbana
|Tecumseh
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|James N. Gamble
|Thurgood Marshall
|23-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Cedarville
|Triad
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Greenville
|Trotwood
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|McClain
|Troy Christian
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Mississinawa Valley
|TwinValley South
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Franklin
|Valley View
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Marion Local
|Versailles
|22-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Dixie
|Waynesville
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Springfield Catholic Central
|West Jefferson
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Greenon
|West Liberty Salem
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Ponitz
|Western Hills
|22-Sep
|7:00 PM
WEEK 6
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|Bethel
|Arcanum
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Fenwick
|Badin
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Clinton Massie
|Batavia
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Valley View
|Bellbrook
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Tecumseh
|Bellefontaine
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Hughes
|Belmont
|28-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Greenville
|Butler
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Troy Christian
|Carey
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Southeastern Local
|Cedarville
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Cincinnati College Prep
|Dayton Christian
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|New Bremen
|Delphos St. John’s
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Dunbar
|Detroit Catholic
|30-Sep
|5:30 PM
|Northridge
|Dixie
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Monroe
|Eaton
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Ross
|Edgewood
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Stebbins
|Fairborn
|28-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Miamisburg
|Fairmont
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|TwinValley South
|Fort Loramie
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Versailles
|Fort Recovery
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Indian Lake
|Graham
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Greenon
|Greeneview
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Lehman Catholic
|Hardin Northern
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Jonathan Alder
|Kenton Ridge
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Northmont
|Lebanon
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Milton Union
|Madison Senior
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Anna
|Marion Local
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Carroll
|McNicholas
|30-Sep
|1:00 PM
|West Liberty Salem
|Mechanicsburg
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Covington
|Miami East
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Hamilton
|Middletown
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Ansonia
|Mississinawa Valley
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Wilmington
|New Richmond
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Benjamin Logan
|Northwestern
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Brookville
|Oakwood
|28-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Coldwater
|Parkway
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Sidney
|Piqua
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Carlisle
|Preble Shawnee
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Chaminade Julienne
|Purcell Marian
|30-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Alter
|Roger Bacon
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Beavercreek
|Springboro
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Madison Plains
|Springfield Catholic Central
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Urbana
|Springfield Shawnee
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Minster
|St. Henry
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Elida
|St. Mary’s Memorial
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Ponitz
|Thurgood Marshall
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Troy
|Tippecanoe
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Northeastern
|Triad
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|National Trail
|Tri-County North
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Bradford
|Tri-Village
|29-Sep
|7:30 PM
|Centerville
|Wayne
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Franklin
|Waynesville
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Trotwood
|West Carrollton
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Meadowdale
|Woodward
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
|Springfield
|Xenia
|29-Sep
|7:00 PM
WEEK 7
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|Purcell Marian
|Alter
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|National Trail
|Ansonia
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Wayne
|Beavercreek
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Tecumseh
|Benjamin Logan
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Covington
|Bethel
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Madison Senior
|Carlisle
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Roger Bacon
|Chaminade Julienne
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Badin
|Carroll
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Lebanon
|Centerville
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Dayton Christian
|Clark Montessori
|7-Oct
|3:30 PM
|Western Brown
|Clinton Massie
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Minster
|Coldwater
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Preble Shawnee
|Dixie
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Meadowdale
|Dunbar
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Oakwood
|Eaton
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|St. Francis DeSales
|Edgewood
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|McNicholas
|Fenwick
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Delphos St. John’s
|Fort Recovery
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Bellbrook
|Franklin
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Springfield Catholic Central
|Greenon
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Piqua
|Greenville
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Thurgood Marshall
|Hughes
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Northwestern
|Indian Lake
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Troy Christian
|Jefferson Twp
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Bellefontaine
|Jonathan Alder
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Waynesfield-Goshen
|Lehman Catholic
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Cedarville
|Madison Plains
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Middletown
|Mason
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Bradford
|Miami East
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Springboro
|Miamisburg
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Brookville
|Milton Union
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Fort Loramie
|Mississinawa Valley
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Valley View
|Monroe
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Marion Local
|New Bremen
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Fairbanks
|Northeastern
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Waynesville
|Northridge
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Versailles
|Parkway
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Belmont
|Ponitz
|5-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Tippecanoe
|Sidney
|5-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Greeneview
|Southeastern Local
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Northmont
|Springfield
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Kenton Ridge
|Springfield Shawnee
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Anna
|St. Henry
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Lima Bath
|St. Mary’s Memorial
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Xenia
|Stebbins
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Arcanum
|Tri-County North
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|TwinValley South
|Tri-Village
|6-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Fairborn
|Trotwood
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Butler
|Troy
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Graham
|Urbana
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Fairmont
|West Carrollton
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Mechanicsburg
|West Jefferson
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Triad
|West Liberty Salem
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Goshen
|Wilmington
|6-Oct
|7:00 PM
WEEK 8
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|Parkway
|Anna
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Miami East
|Arcanum
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Alter
|Badin
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Wilmington
|Batavia
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Shroder
|Belmont
|14-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Tri-County North
|Bethel
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Covington
|Bradford
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Eaton
|Brookville
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|St. Mary’s Memorial
|Celina
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Lockland
|Dayton Christian
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|St. Henry
|Delphos St. John’s
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Talawanda
|Edgewood
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|West Liberty Salem
|Fairbanks
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Springboro
|Fairborn
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Wayne
|Fairmont
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Tri-Village
|Fort Loramie
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Clinton Massie
|Goshen
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Benjamin Logan
|Graham
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Cedarville
|Greeneview
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Madison Plains
|Greenon
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Troy Christian
|Hillcrest Academy
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Urbana
|Indian Lake
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Riverview East
|Jefferson Twp
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Northwestern
|Kenton Ridge
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Middletown
|Lakota West
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Dixie
|Madison Senior
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Fort Recovery
|Marion Local
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Chaminade Julienne
|McNicholas
|14-Oct
|1:00 PM
|Ponitz
|Meadowdale
|12-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Lebanon
|Miamisburg
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Carlisle
|Milton Union
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|New Bremen
|Minster
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Franklin
|Monroe
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Mississinawa Valley
|National Trail
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|West Jefferson
|Northeastern
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Centerville
|Northmont
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Bellbrook
|Northridge
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Butler
|Piqua
|12-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Waynesville
|Preble Shawnee
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Fenwick
|Purcell Marian
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Carroll
|Roger Bacon
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Troy
|Sidney
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Beavercreek
|Springfield
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Southeastern Local
|Springfield Catholic Central
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Bellefontaine
|Springfield Shawnee
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Dunbar
|Taft
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Jonathan Alder
|Tecumseh
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Greenville
|Tippecanoe
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Mechanicsburg
|Triad
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Stebbins
|Trotwood
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Ansonia
|TwinValley South
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Lehman Catholic
|Upper Scioto
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Oakwood
|Valley View
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Coldwater
|Versailles
|13-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Thurgood Marshall
|Woodward
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
|West Carrollton
|Xenia
|13-Oct
|7:00 PM
WEEK 9
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|McNicholas
|Alter
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Tri-Village
|Ansonia
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Mississinawa Valley
|Arcanum
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Miamisburg
|Beavercreek
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Monroe
|Bellbrook
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Indian Lake
|Bellefontaine
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Western Hills
|Belmont
|21-Oct
|4:00 PM
|Urbana
|Benjamin Logan
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Bradford
|Bethel
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Sidney
|Butler
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Eaton
|Carlisle
|19-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Purcell Marian
|Carroll
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Greenon
|Cedarville
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Fairmont
|Centerville
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Badin
|Chaminade Julienne
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|New Richmond
|Clinton Massie
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Anna
|Coldwater
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|TwinValley South
|Covington
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
|Dayton Christian
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Milton Union
|Dixie
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Triad
|Fairbanks
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Roger Bacon
|Fenwick
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|National Trail
|Fort Loramie
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Dunbar
|James N. Gamble
|21-Oct
|6:00 PM
|Springfield Shawnee
|Jonathan Alder
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Tecumseh
|Kenton Ridge
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Stebbins
|Lebanon
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Perry
|Lehman Catholic
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Edgewood
|Little Miami
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Northeastern
|Mechanicsburg
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Tri-County North
|Miami East
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Oak Hills
|Middletown
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Versailles
|Minster
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Fort Recovery
|New Bremen
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Graham
|Northwestern
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Franklin
|Oakwood
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Woodward
|Ponitz
|21-Oct
|1:00 PM
|Northridge
|Preble Shawnee
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Madison Plains
|Southeastern Local
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Northmont
|Springboro
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Greeneview
|Springfield Shawnee
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Marion Local
|St. Henry
|20-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Defiance
|St. Mary’s Memorial
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Meadowdale
|Thurgood Marshall
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Piqua
|Tippecanoe
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Greenville
|Troy
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Brookville
|Valley View
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Springfield
|Wayne
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Madison Senior
|Waynesville
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Fairborn
|West Carrollton
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|West Jefferson
|West Liberty Salem
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Western Brown
|Wilmington
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Trotwood
|Xenia
|20-Oct
|7:00 PM
WEEK 10
|VISITOR
|HOME
|DATE
|TIME
|Minster
|Anna
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Kenton Ridge
|Bellefontaine
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Indian Lake
|Benjamin Logan
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Ansonia
|Bradford
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Tippecanoe
|Butler
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Dixie
|Carlisle
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Springfield Catholic Central
|Cedarville
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Beavercreek
|Centerville
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Alter
|Chaminade Julienne
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|New Miami
|Dayton Christian
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Coldwater
|Delphos St. John’s
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Cincinnati College Prep
|Dunbar
|28-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Valley View
|Eaton
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Xenia
|Fairborn
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Middletown
|Fairfield
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Springfield
|Fairmont
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Carroll
|Fenwick
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|St. Henry
|Fort Recovery
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Brookville
|Franklin
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Jonathan Alder
|Graham
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Southeastern Local
|Greenon
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Sidney
|Greenville
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Hillcrest Academy
|Jefferson Twp
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Greeneview
|Madison Plains
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Fairbanks
|Mechanicsburg
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Bethel
|Mississinawa Valley
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Edgewood
|Mount Healthy
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Covington
|National Trail
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|West Liberty Salem
|Northeastern
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Miamisburg
|Northmont
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Madison Senior
|Northridge
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Bellbrook
|Oakwood
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Hughes
|Ponitz
|26-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Monroe
|Preble Shawnee
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Lehman Catholic
|Riverside
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Lebanon
|Springboro
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Parkway
|St. Henry
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|West Carrollton
|Stebbins
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Springfield Shawnee
|Tecumseh
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Belmont
|Thurgood Marshall
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Fort Loramie
|Tri-County North
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Arcanum
|Tri-Village
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Wayne
|Trotwood
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Piqua
|Troy
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Little Miami
|Troy Christian
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Miami East
|TwinValley South
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|Northwestern
|Urbana
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|New Bremen
|Versailles
|27-Oct
|7:30 PM
|St. Mary’s Memorial
|Wapakoneta
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Milton Union
|Waynesville
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Triad
|West Jefferson
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Meadowdale
|Western Hills
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM
|Clinton Massie
|Wilmington
|27-Oct
|7:00 PM