Wright State working with DEA project to slow down opioid epidemic

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN)– We told you last week that the DEA is starting a new program in Montgomery County aimed at fighting the ongoing opioid crisis. The first stage of the project is to survey the community and its resources.

One of those resources is Wright State University. Where they are trying to mold the next generation of medical professionals.

“Something as small as prescribing a young kid with a painkiller can turn into an addiction. Once they run out of the painkiller they turn to something else,” said Wright State nursing student, Gabrielle Thompson.

Part of the DEA’s 360 strategy centers around education on prescription medications.

Joesph Kefrel, the Dean of Education and Human Services at Wright State says the students in his universities classrooms hold the keys to how future generations will treat and address addiction.

“Students recognize that this is something that will impact them and their practice. They know that this is a very important moment in their training.”

According to Kefrel, there are several hundred Wright State students working with industry professionals to change today’s curriculum.

The hope being that Wright State can create a new synergy between students and older medical professionals.

“The medical industry is changing really fast. For a university this is an opportunity for us to sort of change the mix of how we operate some of our training curriculum,” said Kefrel.

Students at Wright State understand they are part of a new generation of medical providers. Some believe a significant weight falls on the medical field to fight the ongoing opioid crisis facing our community.

“I think it is absolutely necessary for colleges to intervene in young peoples lives and try to influence them. We really our the future,” said Thompson.

In October, Wright State will be the site of the “Power of You” summit. They are holding the event in conjunction with the DEA, hoping that they can get fire departments, students, resources and addicts all together in one place to talk about what’s next.

2 NEWS will be there and will let you know what happens at the summit.