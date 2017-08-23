Agency had wanted judge to toss shooter’s suit

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Records show an Ohio housing authority wanted a judge to dismiss much of a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by a man who shot him outside a courthouse.

Authorities say 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond was fatally shot Monday by a probation officer after wounding Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr., who’s expected to survive.

FILE – In this March 17, 2013, file photo, Nathaniel Richmond, father of Ma’Lik Richmond, apologizes to the victim and her family after his son and co-defendant Trent Mays, were found delinquent on rape and other charges after their trial in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio. A prosecutor said Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, that Nathaniel Richmond was the man who shot and wounded Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool)

Richmond sued the Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority after Richmond’s mother and 2-year-old great-nephew died in an April 2015 house fire.

Richmond’s lawsuit alleges the home had exposed electrical wires and had missing and inoperable smoke alarms.

The agency wanted Bruzzese to dismiss a claim for punitive damages and another claim that critical evidence was lost when the house was torn down immediately after the fire.

