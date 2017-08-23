Bethel Township teachers on work-to-rule

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Bethel Township teachers say although they’ll show up for class on the first day of school, they will not do any extra activities not outlined in their contract. They’re not going to work any extra hours, either.

The Bethel Education Association and the Bethel Board of Education have been locked in salary negotiations since March.

BEA spokesperson Bob Hamlin stressed teachers are not going on strike, but they are demanding to be fairly compensated.

“We have not talked whatsoever about any sort of strike or anything like that,” Hamlin said. “Our job, our professional calling is to teach kids. We love to teach kids and we’re going to go out there, first day of school and just be ourselves.”

The union says salaries for long-term teachers have been frozen for several years while new teachers have been hired and are making more than the veterans.

Hamlin said the union rejected a salary offer from the board, last week, and there’s been no movement since.

“This whole issue is kind of around equality, equity, and responsible,” he said. “We feel a big calling to teach the kids of this community and we just want to be treated equally and fairly in our compensation – and that’s the big thing at this moment in time.”

Hamlin said the BEA is looking forward to a resolution.

The first day of school is September 5th.