Boat racing coming to Springfield

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re a fan of boat racing, or have never seen it, Springfield is the place to be this weekend.

Springfield will host the Springfield F1 Grand Prix at the Clark County Fairgrounds on August 25 – 27. The three-day event will feature Formula 1, Formula Light and J-Hydro boat races.  This event was previously held in Detroit and recently decided to come to Springfield.

“We are excited to be the new home for this fun & thrilling event in the City of Springfield,” said Tom Franzen, Assistant City Manager & Director of Economic Development for the City of Springfield. “This is a great opportunity to showcase all of the great things our city has to offer, including ease of access.”

Organizers say in addition to the boat races, the event will include a beer garden, food vendors and other activities. A concert will be held Saturday night featuring the Kate Hastings Band. There will also be a “Best of the Best Barrel” Horse Race held at the adjoining Champions Center equine facility.

“These boats go from zero to 120 miles per hour in three seconds! You don’t want to miss this event,” said City Manager Jim Bodenmiller. “There has been a lot of planning and preparation to make this event happen. I’d like to thank all of those who have worked hard to make it all possible.”

Testing and practice races will be held Friday, with qualifying race heats being held on Saturday. The final races will be held on Sunday.

General admission tickets cost $15 per day. Children twelve and under get in free. Tailgating and camping will be permitted at the event. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.springfieldF1GrandPrix.com.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s