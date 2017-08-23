Boat racing coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re a fan of boat racing, or have never seen it, Springfield is the place to be this weekend.

Springfield will host the Springfield F1 Grand Prix at the Clark County Fairgrounds on August 25 – 27. The three-day event will feature Formula 1, Formula Light and J-Hydro boat races. This event was previously held in Detroit and recently decided to come to Springfield.

“We are excited to be the new home for this fun & thrilling event in the City of Springfield,” said Tom Franzen, Assistant City Manager & Director of Economic Development for the City of Springfield. “This is a great opportunity to showcase all of the great things our city has to offer, including ease of access.”

Organizers say in addition to the boat races, the event will include a beer garden, food vendors and other activities. A concert will be held Saturday night featuring the Kate Hastings Band. There will also be a “Best of the Best Barrel” Horse Race held at the adjoining Champions Center equine facility.

“These boats go from zero to 120 miles per hour in three seconds! You don’t want to miss this event,” said City Manager Jim Bodenmiller. “There has been a lot of planning and preparation to make this event happen. I’d like to thank all of those who have worked hard to make it all possible.”

Testing and practice races will be held Friday, with qualifying race heats being held on Saturday. The final races will be held on Sunday.

General admission tickets cost $15 per day. Children twelve and under get in free. Tailgating and camping will be permitted at the event. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.springfieldF1GrandPrix.com.