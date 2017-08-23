College students to participate in backpack donation event

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Local college students can participate in an event Saturday after they move back to school that will help local elementary students.

Wright State University students will move into residence halls Thursday, August 24 and there will be activities throughout the weekend for the first weekend back to college.

One activity college students can take part in is filling new backpacks with new school supplies to donate to students at Westwood Elementary School.

The backpack event will take place Saturday, August 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Student Union Atrium.