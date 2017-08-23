Concert cancelled after warning from Spain

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Miles Michaud, lead singer of the California band Allah-Las, performs during the second and last day of the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City. A rock venue in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam says it has cancelled a concert by American rock group Allah-Las because of a “terror threat.” Concert organizer Rotown says on Twitter that the concert on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 at the Maassilo venue was cancelled on orders of the police because of the threat. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, file)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The mayor of Rotterdam says police in the port city stopped a van with Spanish license plates containing a number of gas bottles close to the venue of a concert by an American rock band that was canceled following a threat.

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said at a hastily arranged press conference that the van’s driver had been detained and was being questioned on Wednesday night.

Aboutaleb says the concert by Los Angeles band Allah-Las was called off after Dutch police received a terror warning from Spanish police.

He declined to give further details on the nature of the warning or where in Spain it came from.

Police in Spain have been investigating the deadly vehicle attacks last week that killed 15 people.

