Coroner holds new conference about 15-month-old found found dead in a vehicle

MASON, Ohio (WDTN/WLWT) – A 15-month-old baby was found dead in a Mason parking lot Thursday evening, according to police.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happend around 6:00 p.m. in a Mason Proctor & Gamble parking lot.

Police say they believe the child was in the car for several hours and the Warren County Coroner was called to the scene.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said, “I have been briefed about the situation late this afternoon at the P&G facility in Mason. The matter is currently under investigation, and I have no further comment at this time.”

Warren County Coroner Chief Investigator Doyle Burke said Wednesday the 15-month-old baby girl was left unattended about 10 hours in the vehicle by a P&G employee Wednesday.

Burke said the baby was found dead in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle and calls this incident a tragedy.

The baby was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy will be performed Thursday morning.

Police are talking with the parents of the baby and police are still investigating this case.