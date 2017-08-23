Dayton man indicted with murder in connection to Summit Square Shooting

By Published:
Dayton police arrest 27-year-old Ralphiel Harris in connection with deadly shooting .

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday Ralphiel Harris, 28, of Dayton has been indicted on murder charges in connection to the shooting of man in an apartment October 2016.

Dayton Police were called to the 600 block of Summit Square Drive after a report of a gunshots heard inside an apartment October 28, 2016.

Police found the victim, 60-year old Lynn Shackelford, with a one gunshot wound in the back of his head.

According to the press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, witness statements and other evidence lead the investigators to Harris as the shooter.

Harris was indicted on murder and other charges Wednesday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Harris’ arraignment is scheduled for September 7.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Dayton

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s