Dayton man indicted with murder in connection to Summit Square Shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday Ralphiel Harris, 28, of Dayton has been indicted on murder charges in connection to the shooting of man in an apartment October 2016.

Dayton Police were called to the 600 block of Summit Square Drive after a report of a gunshots heard inside an apartment October 28, 2016.

Police found the victim, 60-year old Lynn Shackelford, with a one gunshot wound in the back of his head.

According to the press release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, witness statements and other evidence lead the investigators to Harris as the shooter.

Harris was indicted on murder and other charges Wednesday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Harris’ arraignment is scheduled for September 7.

