Debate continues over proposed cell tower in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Huber Heights church is still waiting to add a cell phone tower to its property.

The city entered into an agreement with T-Mobile and Eco-Site to build a 179-foot tower at the rear of the Huber Heights Baptist Temple.

Church members voted unanimously to allow the cell tower on the property.

But, some neighbors pushed the church and the city to amend the plan and move the tower somewhere else.

After hearing concerns from some of those neighbors, the city council chose at its last meeting to table a vote on the tower.

“I think the tower will be very beneficial to our community and I think it will be very safe,” pastor Charles Zimmerman said. “So, it looks like we’re waiting on city hall again to sign it, sign it off and get it going.”

The city council held a work session on Tuesday night, but no final decision was made on the cell tower.