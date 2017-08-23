Deputies working to identify man in bad check case

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they are asking for help identifying a man who tried to pass a counterfeit check.

Deputies say the incident happened Friday at a local bank in Miami County.

The bank teller described the man as missing several teeth and having a lazy left eye.

Anyone with information about this man or this incident should contact the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911 or leave an anonymous tip on the Miami County Sheriff’s website.