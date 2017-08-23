DPS sets new academic guidelines for athletes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is changing the academic rules for its athletes.

The Dayton Public School board, at a specially called meeting, passed a resolution to increase classroom performance.

DPS says athletes 7th through 12th grade will have to consistently increase their grade point averages to remain eligible to play sports.

The board says the goal is for all athletes to maintain a 2.0 GPA. However, athletes will now be accepted into a sport with a 1.0 GPA.

Students with a GPA of 1.0 will be required to enroll in the school’s athletic academic intervention program for one academic year.

Involvement in the AAIP means participation in a study table and achieving quarterly academic improvement, which includes passing five classes.

If an athlete’s GPA drops in any grading quarter, and if five classes are not passed, the student will not be allowed to participate in any DPS sports program.

The board says DPS athletic director Mark Baker is advising all individual AD’s to strictly adhere to the policy.