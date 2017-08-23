Dragons crush Hot Rods 11 to 1 stretch win streak to 5

Dayton, Ohio—Michael Beltre collected three hits including a triple and starting pitcher Andrew Jordan tossed six strong innings to lead the Dayton Dragons to an 11-1 victory over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday night. The win was the Dragons fifth straight and their eighth in the last 10 games. They have outscored Bowling Green 23-1 in the first two games of the three-game series.

The Dragons exploded for six runs in the second inning to jump out to an early lead. Hector Vargas got the scoring started with a run-scoring double and Mitch Trees followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Beltre’s infield single brought in another run, and Randy Ventura delivered a two-run triple to make it 5-0. Ventura scored on Carlos Rivero’s single to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead.

After Bowling Green scored one run in the fifth, the Dragons answered in the sixth on Beltre’s RBI triple to make it 7-1. The Dragons added four runs in the eighth to close out the scoring, keyed by a three-run home run by Jose Siri, his 22nd homer of the year. Randy Ventura also had a run-scoring double in the inning.

Jordan (6-8) earned the win with six strong innings. He allowed just one run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Jesse Stallings replaced Jordan and retired all five batters he faced. Jesse Adams recorded the final four outs, getting two strikeouts while allowing one hit.

The Dragons collected 14 hits. Beltre was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI. He is now batting .452 over his last nine games. Ventura extended his hitting streak to seven straight games with a double and triple. Vargas had two doubles. Siri also had two hits including the home run, which was his 21st in his last 80 games. John Sansone also added two hits.

Notes: The Dragons collected six hits in the second inning, matching the team’s season high for most hits in an inning…The Dragons issued one walk in the game, the first they have allowed since Saturday night. Dragons pitchers had gone 37 innings without giving up a walk until they allowed one in the fifth inning Wednesday…The Dragons have scored at least seven runs in all five games during their current winning streak…The five-game winning streak is the Dragons longest since they won six straight May 4-9.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-37, 62-66) and the Hot Rods (36-22, 67-58) close out the three-game series on Thursday night at 7:00 as Dayton goes for the sweep. Matt Blandino (3-4, 6.22) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Mikey York (0-0, 0.00).