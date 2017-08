BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A funeral will be held this week for two Clark County teens killed in a car crash.

A joint funeral for David Waag and Connor Williams will be held Friday. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Greenon High School Stadium.

Greenon Local Schools will be closed that day to allow staff and students to attend the services.

Waag and Williams died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend on Wilkerson Road near Mud Run Road.