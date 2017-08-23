Lieutenant: False information about hostage situation

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) –  A lieutenant from the Huber Heights Police Department confirms there was false information about a situation in Huber Heights after a woman went to the police station to report a hostage situation.

The lieutenant said police called the homeowner where they received reports of a hostage situation. Police say they will wait for the homeowner to return home after work and search the house.

The woman who called police could be facing charges of inducing panic after a psychic evaluation.

Police confirmed Wednesday there is heavy police activity in a local city.

Police were called to the house near Endicott Road and Powell in Huber Heights around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s