Lieutenant: False information about hostage situation

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A lieutenant from the Huber Heights Police Department confirms there was false information about a situation in Huber Heights after a woman went to the police station to report a hostage situation.

The lieutenant said police called the homeowner where they received reports of a hostage situation. Police say they will wait for the homeowner to return home after work and search the house.

The woman who called police could be facing charges of inducing panic after a psychic evaluation.

Police confirmed Wednesday there is heavy police activity in a local city.

Police were called to the house near Endicott Road and Powell in Huber Heights around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

