Ice cream, ideas to redevelop olde downtown West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people showed up to get a scoop of ice cream and the scoop on the city’s plan to revitalize the downtown area.

The city of West Carrollton is planning to re-develop its downtown area and held an ice cream social Wednesday to solicit ideas on what to do with the empty plot of land smack dab in the middle of the city.

The blank canvas was once the home of Fraser Paper Mill. The building was torn down in 2015 to make room for development.

City planning director Gregory Gaines said the historic site was a source of employment and revenue for years. City leaders hope to rejuvenate the area.

“We really look at this as one anchor of our corridor that we’re trying to rejuvenate and bring back to life,” Gaines said.

The event generated a wide range of ideas, according to Gaines, including building coffee shops, micro-breweries, housing, retailers, a dog park or even a pedestrian mall.

Gaines said they’re planning to have another event before making a presentation at city council in January.

Public comment is also being accepted online at https://oldedowntown-wc.com.