Icelandic airline announces nonstop service to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Icelandic airline has announced plans to start flights next year between Cleveland and Iceland’s capital city.

Officials from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Icelandair made the announcement Monday. Service is expected to start in May, and the airline said tickets are expected to be available soon.

Cleveland.com reports it will be the first trans-Atlantic flight originating from Cleveland since Delta canceled a London route in 2009.

Airport director Robert Kennedy says the flight represents a “big win” for the business community in Cleveland because it provides a link to Europe.