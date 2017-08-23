McConnell says he and Trump are united on ‘shared goals’

By Published:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., speaks to a gathering of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Covington, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he and President Donald Trump are in regular contact about “shared goals” and working together to advance them. He says people suggesting otherwise are “clearly not part of the conversation.”

McConnell says priorities include tax overhaul, spending and other bills.

The Kentucky Republican released the statement Wednesday during a rocky period between the two leaders.

Trump has criticized McConnell for the Senate’s rejection of the GOP push to repeal President Barack Obama’s health law. He suggested McConnell might need to step aside as leader if he can’t push top bills through the chamber.

People familiar with McConnell’s thinking say he’s privately expressed dismay over Trump’s failure to clearly criticize Nazis after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and for the president’s criticism of fellow Republicans.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s