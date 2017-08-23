Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander after crash

In this photo released by the Royal Malaysian Navy, the U.S guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, off Johor, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A number of U.S. sailors were missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker early Monday east of Singapore, the second accident involving a ship from the Navy’s 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. (Royal Malaysian Navy via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The Navy has announced that the commander of its 7th Fleet has been dismissed “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Scott Swift relieved Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin of his command on Wednesday.

The Navy said that Rear Adm. Phil Sawyer, who had already been named to succeed Aucoin earlier, will assume command immediately.

2 p.m.

U.S. officials confirm the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.

One official said Wednesday that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership’s loss of confidence in his ability to command. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.

The move follows two fatal collisions involving Navy ships. Seven sailors died in June after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a ship off Japan. The USS John S. McCain and a tanker collided Monday off Singapore and the remains of some missing sailors have been found.

The decision to remove Aucoin was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

