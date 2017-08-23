Ohio State backup QB Burrow sidelined with broken hand

Published:
Joe Burrow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State backup quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined indefinitely after breaking his throwing hand in practice.

An Ohio State spokesman says Burrow, a redshirt sophomore, had surgery after breaking a bone in his right hand during practice on Monday.

Burrow backed up J.T. Barrett last season and was competing for the job with Dwayne Haskins in preseason camp. The winner was expected to have an advantage in the quarterback derby next year to replace Barrett.

After redshirting the 2015 season, Burrow played in five games last season in mop-up duty. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

