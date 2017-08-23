OVI checkpoint, extra patrols planned for weekend

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County is holding a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

The checkpoint and enhanced patrols are part of an effort by law enforcement agencies to deter impaired driving. The task force will operate road side checks for valid licenses, alcohol and drug impairment.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday.

The task force says the checkpoint is dedicated to Nicholas Goings who was killed by an impaired driver in 2006.

