Police ask for help finding two theft suspects

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft that happened in June.

Centerville Police need help identifying these two in connection with a theft investigation. (Photo: provided)

Police say the victim was involved in an online relationship and was lured into depositing money into several bank accounts in multiple states at the request of the suspect.

Investigators say on June 13 around 12:10 pm, a black man and black woman withdrew a large amount of cash from one of the fraudulent accounts at the US Bank inside the Meijer store in the 4000 block of Wilmington Pike.

Centerville Police need help identifying these two in connection with a theft investigation. (Photo: provided)

The bank provided surveillance photographs of the two suspects

Anyone who recognizes either of the people in the photos should contact Detective John Pridemore at 937-428-4752 or jpridemore@centervileohio.gov.

