Police: Deadly shooting at party targeted, related to drugs

By Published:
Source: WLWT

CINCINNATI (AP) – Police say a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio was targeted and possibly related to drugs.

Colerain Township police spokesman James Love says investigators have found multiple connections between people who attended the party and three drug rings. He also says detectives have been met with resistance from victims and witnesses.

Twenty-two-year-old Autum Garrett of Andrews, Indiana, was killed on July 8 during what was supposed to be a pregnant woman’s gender reveal party. Garrett’s husband and their two children were among eight people who were wounded.

Authorities have said a 21-year-old woman who claimed she lost her child after being shot wasn’t pregnant.

Police say the continuing investigation will be lengthy and thorough, and they expect to make multiple arrests.

