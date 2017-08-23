Police investigating shooting & hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Springfield are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting and a hit and run incident that left three men in hospital.

Springfield Regional Hospital was placed on lock down, Tuesday, after first responders took a man to hospital after he was struck by a light blue BMW.

Around the same time, two men with gunshot wounds arrived.

Witnesses say there was a fight between the three men that led to the shooting and one man being ran over by a car.

Police Captain Mike Varner said officers are still investigating but believe the shooting and the hit-and-run are related.

“Right now we’re in the process of interviewing witnesses as well as the victims to find out what happened,” Varner said.

“The citizens of Springfield expect their neighborhoods to be safe. And this type of activity isn’t going to be accepted.”

Residents in the area where the incident occurred did not want to appear on camera, but many said the incident is no surprise.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.