Police investigating shooting & hit-and-run

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Springfield are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting and a hit and run incident that left three men in hospital.

Springfield Regional Hospital was placed on lock down, Tuesday, after first responders took a man to hospital after he was struck by a light blue BMW.

Around the same time, two men with gunshot wounds arrived.

Witnesses say there was a fight between the three men that led to the shooting and one man being ran over by a car.

Police Captain Mike Varner said officers are still investigating but believe the shooting and the hit-and-run are related.

“Right now we’re in the process of interviewing witnesses as well as the victims to find out what happened,” Varner said.

“The citizens of Springfield expect their neighborhoods to be safe. And this type of activity isn’t going to be accepted.”

Residents in the area where the incident occurred did not want to appear on camera, but many said the incident is no surprise.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s