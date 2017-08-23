Police looking for blatant liquor store thief

KSHV Web Staff Published:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSHV) – Shreveport Police asked for help identifying a person caught on video on August 18 stealing multiple bottles of liquor from a store located on Bert Kouns in Shreveport.

Crimestoppers in Lousiana is offering a reward of up to $300 for information and the identity of the individual in this video. Several others may have been involved and are also wanted for questioning in connection with this event.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this crimes to contact Shreveport- Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or http://www.lockemuo.org.

