Police: Man found unconscious of suspected overdose in Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is suspected to have overdosed in the newly remodeled Dayton Metro Library Thursday afternoon.

According to Regional Dispatch, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of the children’s section of the library.

Officers say medics took the 33-year-old man to Miami Valley Hospital.

2 NEWS has reached out the library for comment but have not heard back.

2 NEWS is sending a crew to the scene.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

