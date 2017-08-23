Police: Person hit by car after riding RTA bus

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was hit by a car after getting of an RTA bus early Thursday evening.

According to Regional Dispatch, the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. between Turner Road and Old Barn Road.

The person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and the condition of the person hit is unknown.

Police say the driver stayed to talk with police about the incident.

There is no word on if any charges will be filed.

