(NBC News) As the Powerball jackpot has grown, so have the lines to buy tickets.

At $700 million, Wednesday night’s prize is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Still, because of tweaks two years ago that actually lowered the odds of winning, there’s a chance Wednesday’s drawing won’t yield a winner and the jackpot could grow even closer to last year’s all-time record of $1.6 billion.

Increasing the actual number of balls from 59 to 69 have lowered the odds from one in roughly