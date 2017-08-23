Second sample tests positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Combined Health District said Wednesday a second sample tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The CCCHD said a sample collected from the west side of the City of Springfield in August is second sample to test positive for the West Nile Virus in Clark County. The first case was discovered in July.

READ MORE: West Nile Virus found in Clark County

West Nile Virus (WNV) is an arthropod-borne virus (arbovirus) most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes that can lead to severe fever, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord).

The primary vector in Ohio is the northern house mosquito, Culex pipiens. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite.

Approximately 80 percent of people who are infected with WNV will not show any symptoms at all, but there is no way to know in advance if you will develop an illness or not. Those who do develop symptoms usually do so between three to 14 days after they are bitten by the infected mosquito:

Serious symptoms in a few people. About one in 150 people infected with WNV will develop severe illness. The severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These symptoms may last several weeks, and neurological effects may be permanent.

Milder symptoms in some people. Up to 20 percent of people who become infected will have symptoms that can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms can last for a few days to as long as several weeks.

There is no specific treatment for WNV infection, and care is based on symptoms. Residents must be proactive to prevent mosquito bites:

When outdoors, use repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol. Follow the directions on the package.

The CCCHD says many mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. Be sure to use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants at these times or consider staying indoors during these hours.

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flower pots, buckets and barrels. Change the water in pet dishes, and replace the water in bird baths weekly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they aren’t being used.

The Health District is in process of the second round of nighttime mosquito fogging as a control measure. The mosquito fogging is targeted for the Cities of Springfield and New Carlisle as well as most of the villages in order to protect as many residents as possible. While safe for humans and pets, residents who have a concern about fogging may request the fog to not be released in front of their property by emailing the request and their address to environmental@ccchd.com. ‘

Residents who have a concern about unusually high mosquito population at a specific location are encouraged to contact the Health District. Sanitarian staff will evaluate and work with residents and local officials to mitigate problematic locations.

For more information contact the CCCHD at 937-390-5600 or go to our website at www.ccchd.com.