Sheriff wants help finding liquor thieves

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took to social media in hopes of finding some local thieves.

According to the Sheriff Offices’ post on Facebook, two women were seen concealing bottles of vodka in the bags they were carrying.

Employees at the Arrow Wine and Spirits in Washinton Township tried to confront the two women but they fled out another door and got into a tan colored sedan and left the area.

If you have any information about the women in the photos contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 225-4357.

Police in Louisiana are also looking for a thief caught on camera. If you haven’t seen that video watch it here.

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s