Sheriff wants help finding liquor thieves

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took to social media in hopes of finding some local thieves.

According to the Sheriff Offices’ post on Facebook, two women were seen concealing bottles of vodka in the bags they were carrying.

Employees at the Arrow Wine and Spirits in Washinton Township tried to confront the two women but they fled out another door and got into a tan colored sedan and left the area.

If you have any information about the women in the photos contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 225-4357.

