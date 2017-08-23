Social media helps deputies find suspect of animal cruelty

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Social media led Miami County Deputies to find a suspect of animal cruelty.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office press release, posts of a dead dog with comments about the animal cruelty were sent and notified deputies of the issue.

The Miami County Animal Shelter worked with deputies and found the remains of the dog on the side of the road and took it to a veterinarian who specializes in autopsies of animals.

Investigators identified the suspect posting about the animal cruelty on Facebook as 29-year-old Joshua C. Oswald of Newton Township.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office press release, Oswald has been charged into Miami County Municipal Court for one count of animal cruelty and one count of improper disposal of an animal, and Miami County Animal Shelter staff will be filing two counts of failure to license dogs.