Son of Suspect in child’s death sparks altercation in court

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The son of the daycare worker arrested in connection to the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson caused a scene in court on Wednesday morning.

The son of Valerie Rena Patterson aggressively approached his mother during her bond hearing.  He was wrestled to the ground by at least five men, including Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

At some point during Patterson’s bond hearing, her son became emotionally distressed and went past the courtroom gates.  He “aggressively went after” his mother, but was tackled to the ground by a combination of courtroom officers and local law enforcement.

The exact reason for the altercation is unclear.   Patterson’s bond hearing was delayed by the judge.

Patterson has been charged in the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson, who was found dead on Demetropolis Road by a group of young children on Monday.  Police say preliminary autopsy reports shows no physical trauma to Kamden.

5-year-old Kamden Johnson, found dead in Mobile on Monday.

The family of Kamden Johnson released a statement to News 5 on Tuesday evening through their attorney, expressing how “simply devastated” they are over losing him.

“As you can imagine, our family is simply devastated. There are really no words that can describe or express the loss that we have suffered. In this difficult time, we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love that you have shown us and ask that you keep us firmly in your prayers, as you allow us our time to grieve in private.” — Gregory L. S. Harris, II, Attorney for the family of Kamden Johnson

Patterson worked at Community Nursery and Preschool on Hillcrest Road, the same preschool reportedly attended by Kamden Johnson.

Chief Battiste says Patterson was only “somewhat” cooperative when she was being interviewed by investigators and taken into custody.

“She is the primary suspect,” said Chief Battiste, speaking of Patterson.

Patterson’s lengthy arrest record, which goes back to 1991, includes 12 prior arrests.  There are 12 charges of theft of property, as well as fleeing as a fugitive from the state of Florida, failure to appear in court, and giving a false name or address.

