Student who brought gun to local high school facing expulsion

Kettering Fairmont High School

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A student in Kettering is facing expulsion after bringing a gun to school.

Authorities found the unloaded gun at Fairmont High School on Monday. Police say the boy’s mother called 911 to report that a gun had been taken from her home.

Minutes later, authorities found the student at the school.

Fairmont Principal Tyler Alexander says the school acted quickly and successfully to resolve the situation.

“At no time were students in danger,” Alexander said. “Within minutes this student was apprehended.”

“It would have taken us longer to put the school on lock down than to go get the student.”

The school district will hold a hearing to determine if the student is expelled.

The boy also faces charges of theft and illegal conveyance on school ground.

