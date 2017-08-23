VIDEO: Burglary suspect sought in Miami County

By Published:

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a breaking and entering suspect they say may be connected to a rash of break ins.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video breaking into a residence in Monroe Township Monday.

The Miami County Sheriff said the suspect was driving what they believe to be a silver or light colored S.U.V., possibly a Toyota 4 Runner.  The suspect is believed to be involved in several residential burglaries in Miami County

Sheriff Dave Duchak told 2 NEWS a burglary in progress was reported Wednesday afternoon and a similar vehicle description was given.

Anyone with information about this man or this incident should contact the Miami County Communications Center at 937-440-9911 or leave an anonymous tip on the Miami County Sheriff’s website.

