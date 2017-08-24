Tension over removal of confederate monument continues in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A war of words over the removal of a Robert E Lee statue took place at the Franklin Township Trustees meeting.

People on both sides of the issue showed up to make their voices heard. The room was filled to maximum capacity an hour before the meeting was schedule to being. Several people had to be turned away from tonight’s meeting.

The township said it currently has the monument that was removed from the city of Franklin August 14 in the early morning hours by city workers.

After doing some historical research, the township said the monument might actually belong to a private property owner.

20 people addressed the trustees all in support of the monument. During the meeting words erupted between the supporters of the plaque and those that never want it to return.

Franklin Township Trustees agreed the monument should be returned, but have not determined when and where to place it.