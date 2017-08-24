Dayton International Airport unveils CPR training kiosk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton International Airport (DAY) unveiled a new amenity Thursday that could be life saving. It unveiled a Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk at a ribbon cutting ceremony with local leaders and health care professionals.

In a partnership between the airport and the Miami Valley Division of the American Heart Association, and sponsored by the Heart Institute of Dayton, the interactive kiosk, placed in a heavily trafficked area of Terminal A, will provide travelers an opportunity to learn hands-only CPR in fewer than five minutes.

With more than one million travelers passing through the airport annually, the groups hope the knowledge of CPR will spread.

Mayor Nan Whaley was among the first to test the new machine Thursday.

She said, “This will be an opportunity for people to learn while they’re having that wait (at the airport). We know… that this has saved lives in other airports and saved lives right in our community.”

Leaders touted the stories of several heart attack survivors at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Judy Strand and Pat Mikos recounted when Strand went into cardiac arrest during the winter months. Mikos, certified in CPR while studying early childhood development, used her skills to keep Strand’s heart beating until paramedics arrived.

“Once you know it, you don’t think,” said Mikos. “You jump into action.”

Strand added, “If it hadn’t been for her quick action and not giving up, I would not be standing before you today to say I’m a sudden cardiac arrest survivor.”

Another local survivor tells his story in an introduction video on the kiosk.

In 2015, University of Dayton student Sean Ferguson was struck by lightning on campus and went into sudden cardiac arrest. Fellow student Matt Lickenbrock had just used a Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk during a layover at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and used the manuever to keep Ferguson alive.

Another kiosk will launch September 15th at the University of Dayton RecPlex.