Dayton Red Cross sends volunteers to Hurricane Harvey

Photo courtesy of Red Cross Dayton chapter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Red Cross Chapter is deploying two volunteers to Texas to provide help after Hurricane Harvey.

The first volunteer was sent Thursday and the second volunteer will be sent Friday, August 25.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting Harvey could become a Category 3 hurricane by the time the storm makes landfall along the Gulf Coast Friday night.

At a national level, The Red Cross is preparing several volunteer members to respond to Hurricane Harvey.

“As this hurricane strengthens, so does the threat to people in its path,” Executive Director of the Dayton Area Chapter Cory Paul said.

“This has the potential to become a very dangerous storm, and the region could see life-threatening flooding as it moves through. Our mission is to help alleviate the suffering caused by these disasters, and we wouldn’t be able to do that as successfully without our incredible volunteers who give freely of their time and leave their families in an effort to help those who are suffering,” Paul said.

