Deputies: Crash turns into drug arrest

PREBLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies responded to a crash Wednesday morning that resulted in arresting a driver for drugs in his car.

Deputies responded to the crash around 5:10 a.m. on the 5700 block of US 127.

Deputies say the driver of the car left the vehicle and walked into a cornfield and they eventually caught up with the driver. The driver told deputies he was a student from Miami University and fell asleep while driving to Oxford.

While the driver was in the cornfields, the deputies found found Xanax pills and glass jars in bags filled with a suspected drug compound near them. The driver told police he was getting medical pot from Michigan. Deputies found a two large duffle bags filled with suspected marijuana in plastic bags who say it was worth around $30,000. They also seized $952 and prescription pills. All of the drugs were taken to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab to be investigated.

Deputies arrested the driver and identified him as 20-year-old Paul McCabe of Bethesda, Maryland.

McCabe was taken to the Preble County Jail and is facing drug possession charges.