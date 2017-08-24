Dragons sweep BG, win 6th straight

DAYTON, Ohio – Three Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits and the Dragons connected on three home runs as they defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-1 on Thursday night. The win gave the Dragons a sweep of the three-game series and extended their winning streak to six straight games, one short of their season high. The Dragons have won nine of their last 11 games.

The Dragons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Bruce Yari to right field. It was Yari’s 10th homer of the year. The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Cassidy Brown doubled to the left field corner and scored on a one-out double by Michael Beltre to make it 2-0.

Bowling Green scored in the seventh on a lead-off home run by Garrett Whitley, his 13th of the year, to cut the Dragons lead to 2-1. The after Whitley’s homer, the last nine Hot Rods batters were retired.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the bottom of the eighth when Jose Siri and Taylor Trammell connected on back-to-back home runs. It was Siri’s 23rd homer of the year and his fourth in the last five games. Trammell’s home run was his 13th of the season and his fourth in the last 10 games.

Dragons starting pitcher Matt Blandino (4-4) earned the win, tossing seven strong innings and allowing just one run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Joel Kuhnel pitched a perfect eighth inning and Aaron Fossas did the same in the ninth as he earned his fifth save.

Dragons pitchers did not issue a walk for the fourth time in the last five games. The Dragons have surrendered only two walks in the last six games covering 55 innings.

The Dragons eight-hit attack was led by Yari, who had a home run and double. Siri’s home run extended his hitting streak to eight straight games.

Notes: The Dragons five-man starting pitching rotation has completed a full turn in which each starter earned a victory on consecutive dates. The five combined to allow just six runs in the five games covering 31 innings for an ERA of 1.74…The back-to-back homers by Siri and Trammell marked the third time this season that consecutive Dragons batters have connected on home runs and the second time in the last five games. Siri has been involved all three times.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-37, 62-66) travel to Midland, Michigan to open a four-game series with the Great Lakes Loons (28-31, 64-64) on Friday night at 7:05. Wennington Romero (4-10, 5.20) will start for the Dragons.